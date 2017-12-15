Update: Two injured in Highway 97 crash in West Kelowna

RCMP are on scene at an accident in Westbank this morning . (File photo)

Two men suffered life-threatening injuries in an early morning crash that also took out power to a number of West Kelowna homes Friday.

At approximately 1:25 a.m. Dec. 15 a police officer inside the West Kelowna RCMP detachment heard a loud crash and explosion from across Dobbin Road from the building.

“The officer rushed outside to investigate and discovered a large blaze along the highway which led over an embankment to a severely damaged older red Honda Civic in the field below,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

An occupant of the vehicle, a 26-year-old Vancouver man, who police believe was likely the driver, was ejected nearly 15 metres from the vehicle. He was found by emergency crews unconscious but breathing and was rushed to hospital by advanced life support crews of the BC Ambulance Service. He remains in hospital, suffering from what police believe to be serious potentially life threatening injuries.

A second man, still trapped inside the vehicle, was found to be conscious and breathing. The 32-year-old from West Kelowna, was extracted from the vehicle by emergency crews with the use of the Jaws of Life. He was also rushed to hospital by BC Ambulance Service with what are believed to be serious and potentially life threatening injuries.

Highway traffic had been diverted for several hours around the scene, as a collision reconstructionist, with the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service fully examined the scene of the crash. Power was restored early this morning.

RCMP continue to investigate and are asking witnesses to come forward, if you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are urged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

ORIGINAL 6:30 a.m.

The Kelowna-bound lane of Highway 97 in downtown West Kelowna is closed eastbound starting at Old Okanagan Highway to Gellatly Road due to a serious crash and a downed power line, say RCMP.

“Hydro has been working on the situation and will advise when the road will reopen,” said Cpl. Carmen Penney.

Power has been out in the adjacent area since 1:30 a.m. for about 952 BC Hydro customers. The estimated time of the repair is 8 a.m.

If you witnessed the crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.