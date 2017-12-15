UPDATE: Two Castlegar men killed in early morning MVI

The two-vehicle accident happened just after 4 a.m. Friday between Oasis and Birchbank

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m. West Kootenay Traffic Services report two fatalities at early morning MVI

Two men from Castlegar, both in their forties, died at the scene of a two-car accident early Friday morning.

The incident happened just north of Trail between Oasis and the Birchbank Golf Course.

Police report the Trail RCMP received the call of a head-on just after 4 a.m.

“Upon attending the location, investigators determined that a 47-year-old man from Castlegar was northbound in a Honda Accord on Highway 22 and crossed over the center line in a curve in the road,” reported Sgt. Chad Badry from the West Kootenay Traffic and Integrated Road Safety Unit.

“An oncoming Dodge sedan driven by a 45-year-old male from Castlegar was unable to avoid the collision and they collided head-on. Unfortunately, both drivers died at the scene.”

A passenger in the northbound Honda received serious, but not likely life-threatening injuries.

The highway was shut down for about five hours to complete the investigation and clean-up the scene.

Badry said the subsequent investigation determined road conditions were not likely contributing factors to the collision.

RCMP investigators with West Kootenay Traffic Services in conjunction with the BC Coroners Service will be working together to determine the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Kootenay Traffic Services at 250-354-5180.

UPDATE at 10:45 a.m.: Highway 22 is now open in both directions

DriveBC has confirmed, “Road re-opened eight kilometres north of Junction with Highway 3B in Trail,” at 10:03 a.m.

More to come, awaiting release from West Kootenay Traffic Services

Highway 22 remains closed in both directions due to a vehicle accident, advises DriveBC.

The estimated time of re-opening is 9:30 a.m.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue issued a release early Friday reporting that five firefighters from Company No. 4 (Trail) received the 9-1-1 just after 4 a.m.

The two vehicle MVI occurred between Oasis and the Birchbank Golf Course.

The accident is under investigation by West Kootenay Traffic Services.

