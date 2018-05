A two vehicle collision on First Ave. has traffic down to one lane. / Kevin Mills Photo

UPDATE:

Accident cleared, traffic back to normal.

Original post:

Traffic on First Ave. is down to one lane after a two vehicle accident occurred late this morning.

At about 11:40 a.m., Mission RCMP, Mission Fire Rescue Service and BC Ambulance were called to the scene, close to Grand Street.

The crash left on person in need of medical attention, but no details have been released at this time.

Expect minor delays when trying to get through downtown Mission.