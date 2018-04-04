UPDATE: Truck crash at busy downtown corner snarls commuter traffic

Police say medical issue for driver led to the crash

An apparent medical issue suffered by the driver resulted in a large Dodge pickup truck ploughing over a pair of light standards at the busy downtown intersection of Yates and Douglas streets around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The truck came to rest on the sidewalk next to the Shoppers Drug Mart on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The man driving the truck was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, but no one else was hurt as a result of the crash.

Yates street was closed off to traffic between Blanshard and Broad streets for roughly an hour as fire crews cleaned up the area and hydro and other workers cleared the scene.

editor@vicnews.com