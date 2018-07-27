UPDATE: Trees candling as fire ignites on Glenmore hillside

BC Wildfire and the Kelowna fire department are on scene of a blaze near Yates Road

UPDATE: 1:55 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service has dropped fire retardant on the top north end flank of the fire.

It’s unclear how close the fire is to homes in the Wilden development.

Firefighters have laid line around the bottom of the hillside, where the flames first took off, to stop the spread of the blaze toward homes on Yates Road.

Flames are candling in the trees.

People are not being allowed into their homes at Orchard View Estates on Yates Road.

One air tanker and two helicopters are on scene, along with a bird dog plane.

———

UPDATE: 1:47 p.m.

Helicopters are bucketing water over a blaze quickly growing in the Glenmore area.

Firefighters managed to build a guard around the homes near Yates Road, to stop flames which were only 100 feet away.

The fire is climbing the hillside toward the Wilden residential area.

BC Wildfire Service air tanker is also on scene, to drop retardant.

———-

UPDATE: 1:34 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service on scene of a wildfire in Glenmore off of Yates Road.

The blaze is considered a rank 2 fire, and is burning in the grass and trees.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Fire officials are on scene and have set up a command centre on Yates Road.

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

Yates Road is now closed due to a wildfire burning in the area.

The fire is burning above the homes on Yates Road.

Traffic is backed up along Glenmore Road.

#BCWildfire Service crews and air support are assisting local fire department personnel in responding to a fire in #Kelowna near Knox Mountain. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 27, 2018

———-

Fire crews are on scene of blaze near Yates Road in Glenmore.

BC Wildfire Service is responding with ground crews and air support.

Smoke can be seen rising from the Glenmore area.

The blaze is moving quickly up the hillside, trees are reported to be candling.

A reporter is headed to the scene.

More to come.

