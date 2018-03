The accident took place at approximately 1 p.m.

Accident 4 km West of Chase around 1pm wednesday afternoon sending one to Hospital. (Rick Koch Photo)

Update: 3:00 p.m. March 21

Drive B.C. reports the highway has reopened to single-lane alternating traffic.

Original story

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed two kilometres west of Chase due to a vehicle incident.

Drive BC reports there is no estimated time of reopening and no detour available. The next Drive BC update is scheduled for 3 p.m.

More to come.

@SalmonArmsports@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter