Update: Trans-Canada Highway open after vehicle incident east of Salmon Arm

AIM Roads report Highway 1 clear in both directions

Road closed warning sign. File photoFile photo

Update 7:25 a.m.:

AIM Roads reports Highway 1 now open and clear in both directions.

Drivers urged to drive with caution on snowy roads.

Original story:

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions, likely until at least 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10

Aim Roads and Drive BC have reported a vehicle incident on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm near Canoe Beach Drive NE.

Roads are covered in snow this morning and drivers are urged to be cautious.

marthawickett@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm Observer

Previous story
Mission family in need of service dog nears fundraising goal, asks for help in final push
Next story
Road-widening on Vedder Road switched to daytime works Monday

Just Posted

Most Read