Update: Traffic starting to slowly move on Highway 97 at Trout Creek

Update: 11:19 a.m.

RCMP said one person with serious injuries was taken to the Kelowna General Hospital, while three others were transported to Penticton Regional Hospital.

The road is now open in both directions.

*****************

Update: 9:14 a.m.

A Western News reader said traffic on Highway 97 is moving, albeit still very slowly, as traffic control allowed at least one portion of vehicles through in alternating lanes.

At least one ambulance was seen leaving the scene towards Summerland.

**************

An accident has closed Highway 97 in both directions south of Wharf Street in Trout Creek.

Emergency vehicles are at the scene and, according to Drive BC, an assessment is in progress.

The area were the vehicle incident occurred is four kilometres south of Summerland. Drive BC said an estimated time of opening is currently not available. No detour is available.

