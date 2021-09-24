Facebook photo.

UPDATE: Traffic slowly moving after Abbotsford crash blocks all westbound Highway 1 lanes

1 lane open after Mt. Lehman Rd. crash shuts down traffic, air ambulance called in

  • Sep. 24, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: Right lane has been opened, but huge delays remain.

All westbound Highway 1 lanes are blocked from a crash at Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

The crash was first reported just after 11:15 a.m. by DriveBC.

An assessment is in progress, but no time for re-opening has been given, DriveBC said.

Video has been posted to social media of an air ambulance landing close to the crash site.

Vehicles are backed up past Whatcom Road. Expect significant delays.

Google Maps screenshot taken at 12:04 p.m.

