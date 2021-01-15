UPDATE: Traffic now getting through following car collision on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

Both eastbound lanes are completely west of exit 135 on Highway 1. (Google maps)

A car collision on Highway 1 near Chilliwack effected both directions of traffic on Friday.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1, just west of exit 135 (Agassiz/Harrison Hot Springs) on Jan. 15.

Emergency officials including Popkum Fire Department are currently on scene. One person was still in the vehicle when crews arrived on scene, but is now out of the vehicle.

Both eastbound lanes were initially completely blocked as a result, along with traffic in the westbound lanes as well. As of 11:15 a.m. vehicles were getting through the slow lanes in both directions.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

