Emergency crews temporarily closed an area near Fort and Quadra streets due to a gas leak Monday morning. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

UPDATE: Traffic moving again after earlier gas leak near Fort and Quadra streets

Minor delays while emergency crews were on scene

  • Feb. 3, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Traffic is moving again after a minor gas leak caused emergency crews to clear the area near Fort and Quadra streets Monday morning.

More to come …

