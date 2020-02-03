UPDATE: Traffic moving again after earlier gas leak near Fort and Quadra streets

Minor delays while emergency crews were on scene

Emergency crews temporarily closed an area near Fort and Quadra streets due to a gas leak Monday morning. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Traffic is moving again after a minor gas leak caused emergency crews to clear the area near Fort and Quadra streets Monday morning.

More to come …

ALSO READ: Below freezing temperatures Monday and a chance of flurries Tuesday morning

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.