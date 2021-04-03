UPDATE: Traffic flowing again along West Fraser Road

At least one person was taken to hospital after two pickup trucks collided just south of Quesnel

The two trucks both received damage to their front ends. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

UPDATE:

Witnesses at the scene of a crash on West Fraser Road say traffic is flowing once again.

At least one person was taken to hospital after two trucks collided just south of West Quesnel.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 12:15 p.m., taking more than an hour to safely re-open the road.

ORIGINAL STORY:

At least one person was taken to hospital after two pickup trucks collided on West Fraser Road.

The crash took place just south of Quesnel, with traffic backed up all the way to the Quesnel Youth Soccer Centre.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 12:15 p.m. An orange and white truck is in the ditch and a silver truck is in the middle of the road, with both vehicles showing damage to their front-ends.

Tow trucks have begun to clear the scene, but emergency crews were unsure when the road would be re-0pened.

