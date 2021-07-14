UPDATE: TNRD issues evacuation order, nearby properties on alert, for residences near Momich Lake

The notices are for properties in Electoral Area "O".

An evacuation order has been issued by the TNRD in Electoral Area 'O'. (Submitted photo)

UPDATE

Two more properties have been put on evacuation alert by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre due to a wildfire near Momich Lake. The alert was posted at 8:20 p.m. on July 14.

The alert is in effect for 9681 Adams East Forest Service Road and 9701 Adams East FSR. A map of the alert can be viewed here.

This is addition to an evacuation order issued earlier today (July 14) near Momich Lake at 1:30 p.m.

The order has been issued in Electoral Area ‘O’ (Lower North Thompson) for one property at 10045 Adams East FSR. Other properties can be viewed here.

TNRD EOC has issued an #EvacuationAlert for 1 property in the vicinity of Momich Lake in Electoral Area “O” (Lower North Thompson) #BCWildfirehttps://t.co/0revMVIGRH pic.twitter.com/11RWJ99CWt — TNRD (@TNRD) July 14, 2021

The TNRD advises evacuees to leave the area immediately.

The statement notes there is no commercial lodging available in Kamloops. If one of the properties is a primary residence and evacuees are able to stay with friends or family, they are asked to report to the McArthur Island Sports Centre located at 1655 Island Pkwy in Kamloops.

If staying with friends or family is not an option, the TNRD Emergency Operations Centre asks evacuees to report to the Emergency Services Reception Centre located at Prestige Harbourfront Resort located at 251 Harbourfront Drive NW, Salmon Arm, BC.

If you choose, you can self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance Tool or by calling the Emergency Support Services info line at 1-800-585-9559.

EARLIER

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for 199 properties in Electoral Area ‘O’ (Lower North Thompson), due to a wildfire near Momich Lake. The alert is in effect as of 8:30 p.m. July 13.

The alert is in effect for properties at 10045 Adams East Forest Service Road. Other properties affected can be found here.

The TNRD has issued the alert so residents can prepare to evacuate the property in the event an evacuation order is issued. As much notice as possible will be given, though changing conditions may result in short notice.

What you should do:

* Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area should an order be called while separated

* Pack essential item such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents and, if time permits, keepsakes

* Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed

* Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible)

* Arrange transportation for all your household. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles

* Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible

* Wait for an evacuation order to be issued before evacuating.

For more information, visit www.bcwildfire.ca and www.tnrd.ca/emergency-services.

