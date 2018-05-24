UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash stalls traffic at orange bridge in Parksville

A multi-vehicle incident has stopped traffic near the orange bridge Thursday, May 24. — Lauren Collins photo

A three-vehicle crash just south of the orange bridge in Parksville caused a traffic jam Thursday (May 24).

Sgt. Darrin Ramey of Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services said a Toyota truck was driving southbound Thursday morning when the left-side axel of the truck tore off. Ramey said witnesses told police before the accident that they saw the left front tire “all of a sudden start shaking violently.”

The Tacoma then veered off to the left into oncoming northbound traffic and hit an SUV head on, said Ramey, adding that the SUV continued across the road and side-swiped a Telus truck.

He said there was “substantial damage to all three vehicles.”

Along with Oceanside RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and Parksville Volunteer Fire Department attended the scene. The call for the accident came in at 11:16 a.m.

Ramey said the only reported injury was a sprained thumb.

According to Ramey, one of the most vivid things a witness could remember of the accident was the SUV “filled with airbags.”

“The fact that three vehicles crashed substantially and violently and all that came out of it was a sprained thumb, it shows a lot about the safety of newer vehicles.”

He said traffic control was still on scene as of 12:45 p.m., but would be clearing the incident shortly. Tow trucks were on scene by noon.

— NEWS Staff