UPDATE: Three Agassiz schools record COVID-19 exposure events within two-week period

One day after Fraser-Cascade School District 78 Fraser Health now reports a total of exposure events within a two-week period.

Fraser Health has recorded the following exposure events:

Agassiz Centre for Education (ACE): Oct. 1

Agassiz Elementary-Secondary (AESS): Sept. 27, 28 and 29

Kent Elementary: Sept 23 and 24

The Kent Elementary exposure as recorded to Fraserhealth.ca on Thursday, Oct. 7 and the AESS and ACE exposures were published on Friday, Oct. 8.

Fraser Health defines an exposure as “a single person with [a] lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection who attended school during their infectious period.” In this case, a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the school on Sept. 23 and 24.

An outbreak is different than an exposure. Health officials can declare a COVID-19 outbreak “when evidence is found of COVID-19 spread from one person who has tested positive for COVID-19 to another.” There are no local outbreaks at this time.

In the event of an exposure, Fraser Health advises those who are able and without COVID-19 symptoms to continue attending school. Being in the school during an exposure event does not necessarily mean someone is now infected with COVID-19. If any action needs to be taken by students or staff such as self-monitoring for symptoms or self-isolating, Fraser Health will contact them directly.

SD 78 has had a very low exposure rate throughout the pandemic with six being recorded in the 2020-2021 school year.

The Observer has reached out to Superintendent Balan Moorthy for comment.

More to come.

