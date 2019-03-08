UPDATE: Teenage suspect in Sardis shooting released without charges

Chilliwack RCMP seek witnesses and video of Feb. 28 incident on South Sumas

Chilliwack RCMP on the scene of a shooting on South Sumas Road after 9 p.m. on Feb. 28 at a house next to the firehall and behind Sardis secondary school. (Shane MacKichan photo)

There are still no charges and police are still looking for tips after an evening shooting sent a man to hospital in Sardis on Feb. 28.

The shooting in the 45400-block of South Sumas Road near the firehall and Sardis secondary happened at approximately 9 p.m. that day, and police reported a 19-year-old male was in custody and a 23-year-old male was in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

• READ MORE: VIDEO: 23-year-old male injured in shooting in south Chilliwack late Thursday

But in a follow-up question about the 19-year-old, Chilliwack RCMP stated the young man was later released without charges pending further investigation.

“We are still seeking witnesses and video of the incident,” Staff Sgt. Steve Vrolyk told The Progress. “Those with information are urged to come forward.”

Police believe the incident was targeted.

That shooting on South Sumas came just two days after another shooting on Victor Street downtown left a woman in critical condition. No one still has been arrested in connection with that event, which is unrelated to the South Sumas incident.

• READ MORE: Woman in her 40s remains in critical condition after Chilliwack shooting

A number of videos were shared on social media after the South Sumas shooting. Some residents in the area reported hearing cars squealing, and a barricaded house in the area.

One video showed multiple police cars in the dark, with sounds of a man screaming.

Police ask anyone with information is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Follow www.theprogress.com for updates as they become available.

@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.