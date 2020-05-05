UPDATE: Teen suspect in flare and fire incident at convenience store arrested in Ladysmith

Arson, robbery, weapons-related charges approved against two suspects who remain in police custody

RCMP have arrested the second of two 16-year-old male suspects allegedly connected with a fire that caused significant interior and exterior damage to a convenience store in Nanaimo.

The fire broke out at the Circle K on Depature Bay Road shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday when one of the teens allegedly fired a flare in the direction of the clerk on duty.

According to police, the first of two suspects was arrested without incident at a south Nanaimo home on Sunday. The second male was arrested in Ladysmith on Monday.

Due to their ages, the two cannot be identified.

Charges of arson, arson damaging property, robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose have been approved against both teens.

The investigation is continuing and both suspects remain in police custody.

