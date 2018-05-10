Update: Suspect in gun waving incident released

Mission RCMP say a weapon was found and charges are pending as investigation continues

  • May. 10, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A suspect, arrested by the Mission RCMP last night has been released.

Police responded to a call at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday (May 10) after reports came in of a male waving a handgun in the area of London Avenue.

Several police cars rushed to the scene and a suspect was quickly placed in custody.

Reports indicate that the LMD Police Dog Service was called to the scene, but no reason has been given why.

Police say a weapon has been recovered and there is no further threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and there are no charges filed at this time.

Police have confirmed that the suspect has been released from custody.

