UPDATE: Suspect in fatal Ladysmith hit-and-run plans to turn himself in to RCMP

Suspect not currently in custody as of late Monday afternoon, 35-year-old woman died in crash

The suspected driver in an ugly weekend hit-and-run in Ladysmith that left one woman dead had yet to turn himself in by late afternoon Monday, despite earlier police expectations that would be the case.

“Hopefully there will be positive developments overnight which I can report on tomorrow morning” RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov of BC RCMP Traffic Services said in a statement released at around 4 p.m.

South Island Traffic Services is overseeing the investigation of the 8:30 a.m. Aug. 29 incident, which killed a 35-year-old Ladysmith woman and snarled the Island Highway for hours.

Ladysmith RCMP, multiple emergency crews and an air ambulance were called to the Trans-Canada Highway, between Oyster Sto-Lo and Brenton-Page roads. A southbound Ford F-150 pickup truck had crossed the centre median and collided with a sport-utility vehicle headed north. A truck and trailer narrowly avoided the collision.

According to a police statement, the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on the scene, and “the driver [of the] F-150 fled on foot and is believed to [have] stolen another vehicle near the scene.”

Police have identified a suspect and said they were expecting him to turn himself in today. The investigation is ongoing and any charges forthcoming would be laid by Crown Counsel once the investigation is complete, which may take several months or longer.

According to the Drive B.C. website, traffic on Highway 1, between Oyster Sto-Lo Road and Brenton-Page Road, was impacted in the northbound lanes, with a detour in effect. One southbound lane was open and traffic was lining up in that direction also.

