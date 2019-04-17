UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say 22-year-old man has been found

Amritras Singh was last seen on April 16 in the 6900-block of 122nd Street: police

UPDATE Wednesday, April 17 at 3:57 p.m.: Surrey RCMP say 22-year-old Amritras Singh has been safely found.

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s helping in finding a 22-year-old man.

Amritras Singh, according to a news release from police Wednesday (April 17), was last seen on April 16 around 7 a.m. in the 6900-block of 122nd Street. Surrey RCMP said he has not been heard from since.

Police described Singh as South Asian, about five-foot-two with a medium build. He has a black beard and brown eyes.

Singh, police said, was last seen wearing a blue turban, black jacket and black pants.

Surrey RCMP said Amritras is “known to frequent temples located in Surrey and Canada Place in Vancouver.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-54102.

