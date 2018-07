Fire crews are on scene of 5178 Robinson Lane

UPDATE: 8:18 p.m.

According to witnesses the fire was quickly extinguished.

————

Peachland fire crews are responding to reports of a possible structure fire.

The blaze was reported about 7:40 p.m. at 5178 Robinson Lane.

Engine 21, and pumper 31 are attending the scene.

More to come.

@Jen_zeejen.zielinski@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.