UPDATE: Sport-utility vehicle rolls over and crashes on side of Nanaimo Parkway

Accident happened Thursday a little after 2:30 p.m. in area of Cedar Road interchange

A sport-utility vehicle went off the roadway northbound on the Nanaimo Parkway near the Cedar Road interchange. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

First responders tended to a rollover crash on the Nanaimo Parkway this afternoon, July 26.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. when a sport-utility vehicle went off the roadway north of the Cedar Road interchange.

A witness to the crash said the SUV passed other vehicles and then started to go out of control. It left the roadway and rolled several times sideways, before it flipped end-over-end and coming to a halt in the median between the northbound and southbound lanes.

The woman who was driving the vehicle was speaking to other motorists, who stopped to help her, and appeared to be OK in spite of the severity of the crash, the witness said.

The driver was freed from the heavily damaged vehicle by firefighters and taken by B.C. Ambulance to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

Northbound traffic was down to one lane and was backed up for more than one kilometre until the wreck and emergency vehicles could be cleared from the scene.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Nanaimo RCMP.

