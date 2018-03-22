UPDATE: Special prosecutor approves peace bond related to CAO’s arrest

The B.C. Prosecution Service announced that a special prosecutor has approved an application to bind City of Nanaimos chief administrator officer Tracy Samra to a peace bond. (NEWS BULLETIN file)

The B.C. Prosecution Service announced that a special prosecutor has approved an application to bind the City of Nanaimo’s chief administrator officer to a peace bond.

Tracy Renee Samra, city manager, was charged with fear of injury/damage by another person.

RELATED: Charges filed against Nanaimo city manager

Special prosecutor Michael Klein was appointed “shortly after Ms. Samra was arrested by Nanaimo RCMP as a result of allegations of threats uttered at or near Nanaimo City Hall…” according to a press release from the B.C. Prosecution Service. “The appointment of a special prosecutor was intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice in light of the nature of the alleged incident and the identity of some of the complainants as elected municipal officials.”

Samra is scheduled to appear in Nanaimo provincial court on March 27.

More to come.