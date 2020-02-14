The Coquihalla Highway has been closed on Friday morning leading into the long weekend. (Sophie Henrikson/Twitter)

Update: Southbound Coquihalla single lane re-opens after semi flips

The Merritt to Hope southbound stretch closed after accident around 9 a.m. on long weekend Friday

  • Feb. 14, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Update: 12:30 p.m.

Single lane southbound traffic has reopened on the Coquihalla highway between Hope and Merritt.

Traffic was completely blocked by a flipped semi reported around 9 a.m. Friday morning, but a single lane has opened as emergency crews clear the rest of the road.

Delays are still expected and DriveBC expects the road to re-open around 2 p.m.

___

Original: 11:20 a.m.

Long weekend commuters may be delayed as the Coquihalla highway has closed after a vehicle incident Friday morning.

DriveBC stated that a rolled semi, between Portia and Box Canyon, has closed the highway as emergency crews clear the blockage.

There has been no update on when the highway is expected to reopen.

A tweet showing the wreckage was shared to DriveBC at around 9 a.m. Friday morning in the southbound lane.

DriveBC says to “expect heavy delays and congestion.”

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Couple who denied driving at time of crash found liable by Kelowna judge
Next story
No West Coast Express Friday morning, protesters still on tracks

Just Posted

Most Read