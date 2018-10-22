A crash on Sooke Road caused traffic headaches and long lineups on Oct. 22, 2018. (Michelle Cabana/News staff)

UPDATE: Sooke Road reopened following morning crash

Crash is five km west of Gillespie Road

  • Oct. 22, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

UPDATED: 10:30 p.m.

Highway 14 (Sooke Road) is now open to single lane alternating traffic.

The road had been closed earlier this morning after an SUV crashed into a power pole, brining down utility lines in the 5900 block of Sooke Road.

ORIGINAL: 8:00 a.m.

Sooke Road is closed in both directions due to an early morning crash.

A detour is in effect at Woodland Road and Parkland Road, east of the town.

The incident is 5.3 km west of Gillespie Road.

More to come…

