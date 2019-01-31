UPDATE: Single-lane alternating traffic on Highway 97 north of Summerland

Drive BC has reported a rock slide on Highway 97 north of Summerland.(Drive BC photo)

Rock slide occurred Thursday evening between Callan Road and North Beach Road

10:53 p.m.

An assessment is in progress. Single-lane alternating traffic continues along Highway 97 north of Summerland.

A geotechnical assessment is expected during daylight hours.

9:19 p.m.

There is single-lane alternating traffic along Highway 97 as a result of a rock slide on the highway.

8:29 p.m.

Drive BC has reported a rock slide on Highway 97 north of Summerland.

The slide is between Callan Road and North Beach Road for 1.6 kilometres.

An assessment is in progress.

