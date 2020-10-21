Update: Single-lane alternating traffic along Highway 3 after collision

Incident is 34 kilometres west of Princeton along the Crowsnest Highway

A traffic camera at Allison Pass, 10 kilometres west of Manning Park Resort, captures the snowy conditions on Highway 3 Wednesday, Oct. 21 at just after 10 a.m. (Drive BC screenshot)

Westbound lanes are open along Highway 3, while eastbound lanes are open to single-lane alternating traffic after a Wednesday morning collision west of Princeton.

DriveBC stated the eastbound lanes are still closed between Sunday Summit and Copper Creek.

UPDATE – #BCHwy3 Westbound lanes are now open, Eastbound lanes remain closed between Sunday Summit & Copper Creek due to vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. https://t.co/zSWGEjIlaU #HopeBC #PrincetonBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 21, 2020

The highway is under a snowfall warning, with Environment Canada stating that between Hope and Princeton 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall today before tapering off in the afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Highway 5 (the Coquihalla Highway) saw hour-long delays after an accident at Larson Hill.

