UPDATE: Shots fired, heavy police presence in Chilliwack neighbourhood

There were questions and shock Saturday night in a Sardis neighbourhood after a “distraught male” fired shots at police officers, and one neighbour said officers fired back.

Chilliwack RCMP officers at the scene of an alleged shooting on Christina Drive in Chilliwack on May 23, 2020. (Submitted)

A large area surrounding a Christina Drive residence off Stevenson Road in Chilliwack was blocked off by Chilliwack RCMP officers, many of whom were armed with their carbines.

A helicopter circled the area for several hours after 6 p.m. and the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) arrived on the scene. An RCMP police negotiator arrived at approximately 8 p.m. By 10 p.m. the entire area was still blocked off and the situation was not resolved.

“This situation remains very fluid and a heavy police presence including the ERT, members of the Chilliwack RCMP, RCMP crisis negotiators and Air One remain in the area,” according to a statement issued by RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk. “This is a very high-risk situation and all police efforts are being directed to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.”

Earlier there were reports of an active shooter. One witness, however, who said he lives on Stevenson Road in the house directly backing on to the house that was the focus of police, told the Progress that he saw and heard at least one police officer discharge a firearm.

There were reports of between six to 12 shots fired, but early on it was unclear if any shots were fired by an assailant or if they were all by police, and whether or not rubber bullets or a bean bag gun was used was not confirmed.

Chilliwack RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area, and are telling Christina Drive residents to stay inside their homes.

Chilliwack RCMP are currently responding to an unfolding police incident on Christina Drive in Chilliwack. Residents of the Christina Drive area are advised to stay inside their homes. For safety reasons, do NOT share incident details / police locations on social media. — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) May 24, 2020

