UPDATE: Shooting suspect surrenders to RCMP after standoff

The suspect was seen being escorted outside of the Maple St. apartment complex in handcuffs

5 p.m.

A man believed to have been involved in a shooting at a Winnipeg Street residence earlier today has surrendered to RCMP. After a standoff involving a SWAT team and police dogs, a man was seen being escorted outside of 117 Maple St., an apartment complex, in handcuffs at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Steven Huxley, a neighbour in the complex, said he was at work when he heard about the earlier shooting at 464 Winnipeg St. and the unfolding standoff near his home. He left work and saw at least five people being taken away in handcuffs before the man believed to have been involved in the shooting surrendered on his own.

Huxley said his dog was currently still inside his unit and RCMP had not told him when he would be allowed to enter his home.

The street was still cordoned off and the names of the people who had been arrested had not been released. It was unclear if there were more suspects still inside.

4 p.m.

Const. James Grandy told the Western News that around 3:30 p.m. officers were still outside a residence on Maple Street, trying to call people outside in relation to the shooting that took place earlier Wednesday afternoon on Winnipeg Street.

Danielle Miranda, general manager at the nearby Queen’s Park YMCA Child Care located at 630 Birch Ave., said RCMP reached out to them as the incident was unfolding and advised them to stay inside.

Miranda said they followed their own safety protocol as well as the school district’s guideline, safely releasing children directly to their parents when it was time to do so.

Dayna Broderick, a parent with a child who attends Queen’s Park Elementary School, also told the Western News students were released from school one class at a time, beginning with kindergarten students.

“He came out, hugged me, and started trembling and crying,” Broderick said of her son, adding that all students and staff were safe.

2:30 p.m.

RCMP have confirmed that a gun was involved in the incident that sent one person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon in Penticton.

In a release, Const. James Grandy confirmed that at 12 p.m. on Oct. 2 officers responded to a report of a man having been shot inside a residence in the 400 block of Winnipeg Street.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed one male victim appeared to have been shot and he was transported to hospital.

The investigation led officers to believe an address on Maple Street in Penticton may have been involved.

“A heavy police presence is currently at this residence,” the release said. “There is no immediate threat of harm to the public, and police will continue to block this area off while evidence is gathered.”

Grandy said the incident appears to have been targeted.

Anyone with information related to the incident is being asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

1:15 pm

According to a neighbour who wished not to be identified, the house in question is a “drug house” with a sole owner who rents out to multiple individuals. Despite online accounts that heard shots fired in the area, the neighbour said she did not hear anything and Const. James Grandy would not confirm this.

Grandy said one victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the RCMP were securing the house to search for the suspect in question. He said the public is not in danger and the victim and suspect knew each other, and that both were known to RCMP.

Traffic was moving freely again before 1:30 p.m. and just one side of the sidewalk was still blocked by police.

12:30 p.m.

Penticton RCMP rushed downtown around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 2 and taped off a house located at 464 Winnipeg St.

Just after 12:30 p.m., officers were seen putting up caution tape as cruisers blocked traffic between Wade and Orchard avenues.

Western News has a reporter at the scene.

