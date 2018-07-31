UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Cariboo

A severe thunderstorm warning has ended for the Cariboo, from 100 Mile House north to Quesnel.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Cariboo by Environment Canada. (Environment Canada image)

Update: The storm warning has ended. A special air quality statement is still in effect.

Original story:

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the Cariboo, from 100 Mile House north to Quesnel.

At 4:30 p.m. Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm 70 km west of Quesnel moving to the east at 30 km/h.

Environment Canada said the storm is capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Meanwhile, a heat warning issued earlier in the day Tuesday, has been called off.

