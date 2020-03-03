Update: Several injured after passenger van hits power pole off Highway 97 at 141 Mile

A motor vehicle incident on Highway 97 at Enterprise Road south of 150 Mile House has closed the road in both directions. (DriveBC image)

Update 12:54 p.m.

Highway 97 has re-opened in both directions after the road was cleared 17 kilometres south of 150 Mile House where a motor vehicle incident occurred earlier.

Update 12:30 p.m.

Williams Lake RCMP are reporting that several people are injured following a single vehicle incident which has closed Highway 97 at 141 Mile.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said a 12-passenger van was southbound on Highway 97 and went off-road right and struck a power pole.

A medevac helicopter did attend the scene to transport some of the injured.

The next update from DriveBC is 1 p.m.

BC Hydro is reporting the motor vehicle incident occurred at 9:50 a.m. and crews are on site.

There are 44 customers affected by the incident and the estimated time for power being restored is 1:30 p.m.

No word on the cause of the accident, however, the roads have been icy in the last few days in the Cariboo due to recent snow and rain.

Original

Highway 97 is closed in both directions 17 kilometres south of 150 Mile House at Enterprise Road due to a vehicle incident. An assessment is in progress and the estimated time of the road re-opening is not available.

DriveBC will provide the next update at noon.

With warm temperatures Monday and freezing overnight, some drivers have reported slippery conditions.

Emergency crews are responding.

