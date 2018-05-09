UPDATE: Seven-year domestic animal ban for Surrey woman in cruelty case after 82 animals seized

Two years probation and 100 hours of community service follow guilty verdict for Xin (Ivy) Zhou

A Surrey woman charged with animal cruelty in connection with the seizure of 82 distressed animals in 2016 has been found guilty.

In Surrey Provincial Court Wednesday, Xin (Ivy) Zhou received two years probation but – despite a request from Crown – no lifetime ban from owning animals.

She was, however, given a seven-year ban from owning domestic animals.

As well, she was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

The decision concluded seven days of trial that began two weeks ago.

BC SPCA had announced in 2016 that Zhou has been charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, following the seizure of 67 cats, 12 dogs and three puppies from the 19400-block of Colebrook Road.

She was charged with a single count of causing an animal to be in distress.

“I did not find Miss Zhou to be a credible witness,” Judge Daniel Weatherly said following the verdict.

“At times her evidence made no logical sense.”

RELATED: Two ‘distressed’ cats euthanized

RELATED: Charges in Surrey animal-cruelty case

Prior to this afternoon’s sentencing hearing, Zhou – who had told court she knew 30-50 English words – spoke to reporters without a translator.

One person at the scene who speaks Mandarin said she told media she planned to appeal the decision.

At the sentencing hearing, the Crown called for the judge to impose a lifetime ban to prevent Zhou from owning animals, however Zhou’s lawyer told Weatherly that the harm was not intentional and that lifetime ban on ownership is “not warranted.”

Surrey Crown counsel asks judge to impose lifetime ban on owning animals on woman found guilty in animal-cruelty case. — Peace Arch News (@PeaceArchNews) May 9, 2018

Through the interpreter, Zhou told the judge that her “lifelong goal is to be someone… who can take care of animals well.”

Both Crown and defence agreed a suspended sentence would be appropriate.

According to a 2016 news release, the cats seized were primarily Persians and short-haired exotics; the seized dogs included four French bulldogs, a Boston terrier, a Pomeranian with three puppies, a Chihuahua, a poodle, a Rottweiler, a Doberman, a Jack Russell terrier and a shiba inu.

More to come…