UPDATE: Search continuing for missing kayaker in East Sooke

A witness saw the man paddling out from the marina in a kayak

The search is continuing for a kayaker who did not return after setting out Monday afternoon from the Beecher Bay Marina.

Sooke RCMP located the missing man’s vehicle at the Beecher Bay Marina. A witness saw the manpaddling out from the marina in a kayak, said RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeff McArthur.

Search-and-rescue teams located the man’s kayak off Hoskyn’s Point.

RELATED: Crews search for missing kayaker near Sooke

A Cormorant helicopter, Buffalo aircraft and Industry Canada aircraft were searching from the air while the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue and the Canadian Coast Guard had boats searching along the shoreline from Sheringham Point to Hein Bank on Monday afternoon and early evening.

The Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre has called off the search and handed it over to the RCMP.

Saanich police contacted the centre Tuesday morning after he was reported missing.

The kayakers name has not been released. Police said this morning he is a 56-year-old Victoria resident.