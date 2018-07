Emergency crews currently responding to the accident scene

Emergency crews in Salmon Arm are currently responding to a multi-vehicle accident near Blackburn Park. (File photo)

A multi-vehicle accident has been reported at 10 Avenue SW and 5 Street SW near Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm.

Emergency crews are currently responding to the accident scene and fire-rescue crews are among them.

Update: crews report the scene has been cleared and emergency personnell are returning to quarters.

