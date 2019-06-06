A wildfire near Savona west of Kamloops has grown to 200 hectares. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

UPDATE: Savona fire at 200 hectares, controlled burn planned

BC Wildfire Service to use burn to control the fire and eliminate fuels

  • Jun. 6, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A fire in grasslands west of Kamloops has grown to 200 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service reports the Sabiston Creek wildfire near Savona has doubled in size since Wednesday night, June 5.

A controlled burn is being conducted to control the fire and eliminate fuels on the periphery that could ignite on their own.

“This useful tactic only happens when conditions are ideal and allows us to create a burn out in a controlled, supervised environment, rather than having these pockets ignite in an uncontrolled environment,” announced the BC Wildfire Service in its Twitter feed, noting smoke may be produced as a result.

BC Wildfire Service crews are also conducting a test burn near Lytton “in order to assess and verify fire behaviour and fuel conditions” there.

@SalmonArmnewsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Haida ‘wisdom-keepers’ receive university’s highest honours at VIU convocation
Next story
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old Campbell River boy found

Just Posted

Most Read