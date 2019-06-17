Update: Saturday night fire on Stemwinder Drive in Kimberley

In the early hours of Sunday, June 15, a fire broke out at a residence on Stemwinder Drive.

In the early hours of Sunday, June 15, a fire broke out at a residence on Stemwinder Drive.

Kimberley Fire Chief Rick Prasad says the call came in 12:10 a.m. and nine firefighters responded.

“There were two occupants in the home, but no injuries,” he said. “The house is a loss.”

Prasad says that of immediate concern when the firefighters arrived on scene was making sure the fire didn’t spread to the neighbouring home.

“The priority was to make sure it didn’t take off,” Prasad said. “There was minor damage to the exterior of the other home.”

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter