Update: Salmon Arm firefighters on scene of small brush fire

Fire was contained before having a chance to spread

  • Apr. 6, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Salmon Arm fire fighters were on the the scene of a small brush fire near the intersection of 20th Ave. NE and Lakeshore Road.

The fire call came in at approximately 9:30 a.m. with crews from two fire halls responding.

It appears tree trimmings and excess brush was being burned in a residential area, with patches of ground surrounding the pile catching fire in the process. The wet conditions caused the fire to spew large amounts of smoke which likely led to the call to the local fire department.

An Observer reporter was at the scene and the fire was under control as of 9:50 a.m.

