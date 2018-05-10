Update: Sagmoen will go to trial in February 2019

The townhouse complex where Sagmoen owned a unit. (THE NEWS files)The Maple Ridge townhouse complex where Sagmoen owned a unit. (THE NEWS/files)

The man who is connected to the discovery of human remains on a farm in B.C.’s Shuswap region has pleaded not guilty and been denied bail on an unrelated charge in the Lower Mainland.

Curtis Sagmoen, a former Maple Ridge resident, remains in custody and was in court Thursday morning to confirm a trial date for assault causing bodily harm.

Sagmoen, born in 1980, had a bail hearing on Wednesday in provincial court in Port Coquitlam, and entered a not guilty plea.

He is scheduled to appear in court again Thursday, by video link, to confirm a five-day trial scheduled for Feb. 4, 2019, according to the court registry.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit confirmed in March that additional charges have been laid against Curtis Sagmoen stemming from a 2013 assault in Maple Ridge.

The charges relate to an incident outside a Maple Ridge townhouse.

Sagmoen owned a townhouse in Kanaka Creek Estates on Gilker Hill, until a bank foreclosure in 2013, according to foreclosure documents.

His former neighbours described Sagmoen allegedly attacking a woman with a hammer in January of 2013.

Two plain-clothed RCMP officers visited the townhouse complex in December, asking to interview neighbours about the alleged hammer assault.

Sagmoen was raised in Maple Ridge, and worked as a pile driver. His parents moved to Salmon Arm in 2004.

Sagmoen’s family owns the farm in Silver Creek, B.C., where the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon were discovered last November.

No charges have been laid in that case.

He is charged in a separate matter in Vernon, involving allegations of violence by two women who worked as online escorts, as well as another incident in Falkland in August 2017.

The preliminary inquiry is set for Oct. 22 and 23.

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani.