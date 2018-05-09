The townhouse complex where Sagmoen owned a unit. (THE NEWS files)The Maple Ridge townhouse complex where Sagmoen owned a unit. (THE NEWS/files)

Update: Sagmoen will go to trial for assault

Pleaded not guilty in PoCo provincial court

Former Maple Ridge resident Curtis Sagmoen remains in custody, and will be back in court Thursday morning to confirm a trial date for assault causing bodily harm.

Sagmoen, 36, has entered a not guilty plea, and will appear in provincial court in Port Coquitlam by video link, to confirm a five-day trial scheduled for Feb. 4, 2019, according to the court registry.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit confirmed in March that additional charges have been laid against Curtis Sagmoen stemming from a 2013 assault in Maple Ridge.

The charges relate to a 2013 incident outside a Maple Ridge townhouse.

Sagmoen owned a townhouse in Kanaka Creek Estates on Gilker Hill, until a bank foreclosure in 2013, according to foreclosure documents.

His former neighbours described Sagmoen allegedly attacking a woman with a hammer in January of 2013.

Two plain-clothed RCMP officers visited the townhouse complex in December, asking to interview neighbours about the alleged hammer assault.

Sagmoen was raised in Maple Ridge, and worked as a pile driver. His parents moved to Salmon Arm in 2004.

