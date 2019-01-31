Update: Rutland bank robbed

Witnesses are reporting a police presence at the Scotiabank on Highway 33

Update: 11:50 a.m.

According to Const. Kevin Hamilton, there was a robbery at the Scotiabank.

One man came into the bank, asking for cash, then fled the scene.

The police are “looking for anything the suspect may have discarded during the escape,” he said, adding the suspect likely fled on foot.

Original:

Reports of police blocking a Scotiabank in Rutland this morning along Highway 33.

RCMP have since entered the building, but witnesses report customers are using the atm inside.

According to the RCMP, the bank is currently closed.

More to come.

