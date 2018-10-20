UPDATE: Rural Golden votes in favour of core facilities contribution

Electoral Area A Assent Vote (Referendum) Core Facilities Contribution Service – Rural Golden

Question: Are you in favour of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District adopting Electoral Area A Core Facilities Funding Contribution Establishment Bylaw No. 5777, which will permit the Regional District to make an annual funding contribution to the Town of Golden to cover 20% of the net operating costs of the four core facilities, at a maximum annual taxation limit that is the greater of $125,000 or $0.1238 per $1,000 calculated on the net taxable value of land and improvements?

Area A residents voted yes or no for the referendum.

UPDATE:

Advanced Voting Oct. 10 & 17 and Mail-In Ballots:63 yes, 25 no

Field Community Hall: yes 13, no 0

Parson Community Centre: 37 yes, 22 no

Nicholson Elementary School: 67 yes, 34 no

Joyce Mitchell (Home) – Moberly: 19 yes, 9 no

Joan Titus (Home) – Donald: 8 yes, 15 no

Golden Civic Centre: 96 yes, 28 no

TOTAL:

303 YES

133 NO