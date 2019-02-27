Update: Road reopened after hydro pole hit in Cawston

The pole is leaning at about a 60 degree angle, Fortis, fire crew, and RCMP on scene.

A hydro pole is leaning at an about 60 degree angle over the pumps at Barry Beecroft Fuels in Cawston on Wednesday evening. (photo submitted)

Update 7:20 p.m.

A spokesperson for Fortis told the Review crews are still on site working to straighten the pole. No customers are without power and the lines were damaged when the vehicle hit the pole.

Update 6:50 p.m.

Reports are that the road is now open. The Review is working to confirm that the pole has been fixed.

Original:

A portion of Main Street in Cawston is closed this (Wednesday) evening after a hydro pole was damaged in front of Barry Beecroft Fuels.

The Review received a photo from a reader showing RCMP and the Keremeos Fire Department blocking the roadway and a transport parked next to a pole that is now leaning at an about 60 degree angle above fuel tanks.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m.

Several homes are without power but how many is not clear at this time. An individual on the scene said Fortis crews had arrived on scene.

The Review has a call-out to Fortis for more information.

