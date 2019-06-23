UPDATE: River Valley fire started at location of homeless camp

"Fire is out," Peterson said. "Cause is undetermined but was in the location of a camp."

The Williams Lake Fire Department douses a blaze in the Williams Lake River Valley. (Greg Sabatino photo)

The Williams Lake Fire Department made short work of a potentially dangerous blaze Sunday afternoon in the Williams Lake River Valley.

Fire crews arrived on scene below the Station House in the Williams Lake River Valley at roughly 2 p.m. where it appeared a tree had caught fire in the valley.

Trucks were able to drive down to the area using the access road below the cemetery on Mackenzie Avenue with trucks and managed to douse the fire quickly.

At 2:25 p.m. the WLFD were still on scene watering in the area. By 2:40 p.m. WLFD Chief Erick Peterson said the fire had been put out completely.

“Fire is out,” Peterson said. “Cause is undetermined but was in the location of a camp.”

More to come.

