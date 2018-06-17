UPDATE: Ridge search team rescues woman near Evans Peak

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue is being assisted by a helicopter. (files)

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue responded Sunday to a call on Evans Peak for a person with a possible broken ankle.

Members of the Ridge and Coquitlam SAR teams, as well as Valley Helicopters were conducting a long-line training exercise in UBC Malcolm Knapp Research in the early evening when the call came in from B.C. Ambulance.

A 40-year-old woman had tripped and twisted her ankle near Evans Peak in Golden Ears Provincial Park.

The group of about a dozen that was training flew in and used a long line to lift her out and take her to a waiting ambulance, said Rick Laing, general manager of Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue.

He wasn’t sure if the woman’s ankle was broken, but added that she was taken to Ridge Meadows Hospital.