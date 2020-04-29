Crews prepare to rescue person from trail. Image: Dave Ogilvie

UPDATE: Rescue underway for man with possible broken ankle on West Kelowna trail

The incident was first reported about 3 p.m. in the Powers Creek area

  • Apr. 29, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A 68-year-old man was walking his dogs when he fell and hurt his ankle on a trail in the Powers Creek area of West Kelowna.

According to a witness on scene, a person riding a motorbike found the man on the trail and was able to call for help.

Emergency crews arrived on scene at Blue Jay Road in Glenrosa, about 3 p.m., with an ATV and basket to help retrieve the man.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance with a possible broken ankle.

The man’s wife was called to take the dogs home.

READ MORE: Woman allegedly heard screaming for help before vehicle rollover in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
San Group buys specialty sawmill in Port Alberni
Next story
Buck Creek banks cleaned up

Just Posted

Most Read