UPDATE: Rescue underway for man with possible broken ankle on West Kelowna trail

The incident was first reported about 3 p.m. in the Powers Creek area

A 68-year-old man was walking his dogs when he fell and hurt his ankle on a trail in the Powers Creek area of West Kelowna.

According to a witness on scene, a person riding a motorbike found the man on the trail and was able to call for help.

Emergency crews arrived on scene at Blue Jay Road in Glenrosa, about 3 p.m., with an ATV and basket to help retrieve the man.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance with a possible broken ankle.

The man’s wife was called to take the dogs home.

Kelowna Capital News