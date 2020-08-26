UPDATE: Report of shots fired at Ramada Hotel in Kelowna

Three RCMP cruisers on scene. Twila Amato, Black Press Media.Three RCMP cruisers on scene.

UPDATE: 11:32 a.m.

The Ramada Hotel remains open to guests as police are on scene investigating a report of shots fired.

According to a hotel employee none of the staff are injured and everyone is safe. Sections of the hotel are blocked off to guests.

Access to the hotel via Enterprise Way is blocked by police. Mickey’s Pub is currently closed.

BC Ambulance has left the Ramada.

RCMP is reporting that the scene is still active.

Police and emergency crews at Kelowna’s Ramada for a report of a shooting at the hote courtyard. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/9Ad8kk38MD

— twila m amato (@twilamam) August 26, 2020

Patrons of Smitty’s restaurant located at the hotel remain calm and eating on the patio, said one witness.

The public is being asked to stay away from the area.

Police anticipate more information will be available soon.

