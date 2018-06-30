Update: RCMP release details of head-on crash west of Sorrento

Emergency crews have responded to a multi-vehicle collision west of Sorrento at approximately 2:15 p.m., the cause of the crash is unknown at this time. (File photo)

A multi-vehicle collision occurred west of Sorrento June 30 at approximately 1:50 p.m..

Update: Chase RCMP responded to the accident scene where a one-ton flat deck truck lost control and crossed the centre line of the Trans-Canada Highway near Waverly-Frontage Road in Sorrento. The truck hit the side of an eastbound Dodge Caravan and continued on before coming to a stop in the ditch, and the Dodge Caravan flipped onto its roof, also ending up in the ditch.

South Shuswap first responders cared for the six occupants in the mini-van until B.C. Ambulance Services, including an air ambulance, arrived on scene.

The Shuswap Fire Department assisted in extracting occupants of the van and they were transported to hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

The driver of the flat-deck truck was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

Both lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway were closed to traffic while emergency crews were on scene. Traffic is single-lane as of 3:10 p.m. and will open fully when cleanup is complete.

Original story: Crews responded to a head-on collision near the intersection of Waverly Road and the Trans-Canada Highway. At least three ambulances, fire rescue and a helicopter air ambulance responded to the scene.

Seven occupants were treated by emergency crews, with one trapped in the wreckage.

Crews attended the scene and transported the injured occupants to hospital. An air ambulance has been dispatched to evacuate the critically injured.

Use caution and prepare for delays if travelling west from Sorrento on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Updates will come as more information is made available.

