UPDATE: RCMP provide new photos of Randolph Quilt, last seen in Williams Lake

Alexis Creek RCMP have released these updated photos of Randolph Quilt, which provide proof he arrived in Williams Lake at the end of September. (Photo provided by Alexis Creek RCMP)

The search for Randolph Quilt continues.

“We have had some potential sightings, but nothing confirmed,” said Alexis Creek RCMP Sgt. Trevor Romanchych. “We are hopeful, and we greatly appreciate the support we have received from the Williams Lake RCMP and the public. The public is our eyes and ears, we rely on their help.”

Quilt, 59, was last seen by his family when he left Xeni Gwet’in First Nation headed for Williams Lake Sept. 26. Security photos obtained by police at a local bank confirm Quilt reached Williams Lake.

Since appealing to the public for assistance, Romanchych said RCMP have received about a half-dozen tips they are following up on.

Meanwhile, family and friends are organizing a search for Quilt Friday, Dec. 4, with organizers meeting at the Stampede Grounds in Williams Lake at 9 a.m.

A coordinated search around Williams Lake will begin at 9:30 a.m. and everyone is welcome to join in on the search.

Searchers are asked to wear a high vis vest, face masks, practice social distancing and to dress accordingly.

Soup and sandwiches will be provided at lunch, and a debriefing to follow at 4 p.m. with a meal of stew and bannock at the Rodeo Grounds.

