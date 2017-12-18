Kali Nicole Horner was last seen Dec. 14. (Image Credit: Contributed)

UPDATE: RCMP locate missing Kelowna teen

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

  • Dec. 18, 2017 12:00 a.m.
The woman who was reported missing on Dec. 7 has been located.

The RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 19-year-old woman reported missing was located last night safe and sound. Kelowna RCMP would like to thank those that assisted with the investigation.

ORIGINAL 6:30 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Kali Nicole Horner was last seen Dec. 14.

“There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

“Police are very concerned for Kali’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.”

Description of Kali Horner:Caucasian female;19 years;5 ft 4 in (163 cm);126 lbs (57 kg);blonde hair;hazel eyes;She was last seen wearing:black tights;black hoodie;

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kali Horner is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

