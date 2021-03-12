UPDATE: Rapidly spreading grass fire sparks in Quail Ridge

Multiple fire departments are responding to the call

UPDATE: 1:48 p.m.

Visible flames and smoke can be seen rising from a grass fire off Pier Mac Way, near Highway 97 in Kelowna.

Pier Mac Way is closed to traffic while fire crews work to extinguish the flames.

At least four fire departments responded to the blaze, along with FortisBC.

It’s unclear how the grass fire sparked.

A rapidly growing grass fire is spreading in the Quail Ridge area.

Multiple reports of a blaze near Quail Ridge Boulevard and Pier Mac Way were called in about 1:30 p.m.

The fire is apparently visible from the Kelowna International Airport.

According to those on scene, the grass fire is about 100 metres by 100 metres in size.

Capital News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

